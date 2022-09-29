Bulls Optimistic About Lonzo Ball's Surgery, Chances of Playing

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

Can confirm there’s optimism from the Bulls that this surgery addressed Lonzo Ball’s persistent knee pain, which @ShamsCharania posted 1st.



I’ll add my own words for context that the Bulls/Ball believed the same after the January procedure, which is why they had 6-8 wk timeline — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time, predicting a return to play is more fluid. But there’s confidence Ball will be playing this season."

Ball said he experienced a painful offseason over a Zoom call in Los Angeles the day before the procedure. He couldn't "run or jump" and struggled with everyday tasks, like walking up stairs.

“Literally, I really can't run. I can't run or jump. There's a range from, like, 30 to 60 degrees when my knee is bent that I have, like, no force and I can't, like, catch myself. Until I can do those things I can't play,” Ball said. “I did rehab, it was getting better, but it was not to a point where I could get out there and run full speed or jump. So surgery is the next step.”

RELATED: Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery

Ball, the Bulls and Ball's representation agreed to push off a surgery this offseason as a last resort. However, after Ball's pain had not subsided, surgery became inevitable. He underwent an "arthroscopic debridement" on Wednesday.

While the news is positive in the macro, it's important to remember there was confidence in Ball's last surgery in January. That surgery, which repaired tears in his meniscus, resulted in a 6-8 week timeline for return he never fulfilled.

Ball hasn't seen the floor since last January and required another surgery this week that will leave him out for the start of this season. While there's optimism, it's to be seen based on Ball's recovery whether or not he'll be able to suit up for the Bulls this season.

A plan to return should come following any positive signs of recovery. But for now, there is optimism around his return - again.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.