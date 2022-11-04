Bulls' Nikola Vučević Reunites With Fan Who Beat Cancer in Boston

Vučević reunites with fan who beat cancer in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
In April 2021, Nikola Vučević shared a heartwarming moment with an 11-year-old Chicago Bulls fan in Boston named Stepan, who at the time was battling cancer.
After a 102-96 win over the Celtics, Vučević signed a poster, took a selfie, and then gifted Stepan his game-worn jersey, which he also signed:
On Friday, just over 18 months later and with the Bulls in Boston for their second matchup with the Celtics of the 2022-23 season, Stepan was in attendance again and had a message to share.
Fortunately, he was able to deliver it to Vučević himself:
The two shared an embrace and some warm words in footage captured by the Bulls' digital team:
Vučević and the Bulls will look to deliver Stepan another win on Friday. With a 5-4 record entering the matchup, they trail the 4-3 Celtics in the standings, but won their first matchup of the season against the reigning Eastern Conference champions 120-102 in Chicago on Oct. 24.
