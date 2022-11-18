Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic

Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play.

But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Nothing. It's not the first time at the line with a close game or something like that," Vučević said after the game when asked what was going through his head when he stepped to the charity stripe. "Missed them both tonight. It sucks. Obviously, if I make those, we win the game. But it is what it is."

The result marked the Bulls fourth loss in a row and sixth defeat in their last seven games. It was also the Magic's first road win of the season.

And Vučević's misses were not rim-outs. Each of them clanked off back iron, a jarring development given he is a career 76 percent free throw shooter and entered play 32-for-35 (91.4 percent) from the line so far this season.

Ultimately, he owned the mistake.

"Just gotta make them, it's as simple as that," Vučević said. "I know it's a 48-minute game and all that. But it just sucks."

While admitting it will sting for some time, he also vowed to bounce back better.

"It's gonna suck for a couple of days. But it is what it is. I can't dwell too much over it," Vučević said. "It just sucks because, tough moment for us, losing streak, not playing great and having a chance to win. But (I have to) move on. Next time I'm at the line I'm not gonna think about it or anything. It's happened to me before.

"It's not the end of the world, but it sucks right now a lot. And obviously you feel like you let your team down. But it's part of being a professional player, the ups and downs of it and you learn from it and move on."

Teammate DeMar DeRozan, who scored 41 points in a losing effort, came readily to Vučević's defense.

"That's on us. We can't put it merely on free throws," DeRozan said of the game, which saw the Bulls trail by as many as 19 in the third quarter. "The margin of error when you're playing down 19 points is tough. Too much stuff's gotta go perfect.

"If we don't put ourselves in that hole, we can easily win a game without it coming down to free throws. Can't put that stress on him. Is what it is. Gonna bounce back though."

The next chance to do so comes Monday, when the Bulls host the Celtics — a team against which, for whatever it's worth, Vučević has a track record of individual success.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.