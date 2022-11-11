Bulls' Nikola Vučević Fined by NBA for Middle Finger in Pelicans Game

Vučević fined by NBA for middle finger in Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Friday morning, the NBA announced it fined Nikola Vučević $15,000 for an obscene gesture made in the Chicago Bulls' 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The gesture came at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter. After Vučević was called for a travel, he brandished his right middle finger, which was caught on the home broadcast:

(Warning: NSFW content)

Who pissed Vuc off? 😅 pic.twitter.com/rBkEEDJPy7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2022

Vučević did not draw chastisement in the moment for the gesture, although he did pick up a technical foul later in the game. That was his third technical of the season, tying him with for third most in the league.

Vučević went on to tally 18 points and seven assists in the game, including two massive 3-pointers that nearly put the Bulls over the top as they traded crunch-time haymakers with Pelicans down the stretch.

But unfortunately, the only bird flipped that day was on Vučević's right hand.

