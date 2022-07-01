Bulls' Nikola Vučević Claps Back at Trade Rumors After Rudy Gobert Deal

Vučević claps back at trade rumors after Gobert deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the weeks leading up to NBA free agency, plenty of trade rumors swirled around the head of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

More than a few of those rumors linked the Chicago Bulls to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year — and by extension, Nikola Vučević found himself caught in the crosshairs of trade machine concoctions across the internet.

Ultimately, the Jazz dealt Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive haul centered on a bushel of unprotected first-round draft picks. But Vučević had jokes to get off before the buzz completely died down.

"Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake (City) got rejected then," the Bulls' starting center cracked on Twitter in the wake of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the news.

Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake got rejected then https://t.co/lDUaXjMUTJ — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) July 1, 2022

Vučević's sarcastic response certainly leaves the impression he never bought into speculation he was bound for Utah.

For the time being, the Bulls have taken a marginal approach to improving their roster, focusing on retaining Zach LaVine and adding free-agent center Andre Drummond to serve as Vučević's understudy.

But should any more rumors pop up, expect Vučević to find the humor in them.

