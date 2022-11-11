Bulls' Nikola Vučević Apologizes for Obscene Gesture: ‘Not Who I Am'

Vučević apologizes for obscene gesture: 'Not who I am' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Following Chicago Bulls practice Friday afternoon, Nikola Vučević apologized for brandishing his middle finger in the first quarter of Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The "obscene gesture," which a remorseful Vučević said was directed toward the stands, drew a $15,000 fine from the NBA.

"I figured I would (get fined). It was just in the moment," Vučević said. "I got called for a travel. I heard somebody in the stands say something. It wasn’t really towards anybody. It was just frustration.

"Obviously not my proudest moment. I wish I hadn’t done it. But I knew as soon as I did it, there was a good chance somebody caught it. Obviously, I have to do better and make sure I don’t do that again. Just not a great moment. I apologize to the fans and everybody for it. I’ll learn from it."

(Warning: NSFW content)

Who pissed Vuc off? 😅 pic.twitter.com/rBkEEDJPy7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2022

Vučević did not draw chastisement in the moment for the gesture, although he picked up a technical foul later in the game. That was his third technical of the season, tying him with for third most in the league.

He has also endured some chiding from teammates in the aftermath.

"I had people teasing me and people talk about it, which kind of annoys me because I don’t really want to hear about it as much," he said. "That’s not who I am. I’ve never had any issues. I’ve never been fined before. It sucks that it was such a little, stupid thing I did in the moment. I didn’t process in my mind properly.

"I’m expecting it to be a thing here and there, people reminding me of it and have fun with it. It is what it is."

Vučević went on to tally 18 points and seven rebounds in the game, including two massive 3-pointers that nearly put the Bulls over the top as they traded crunch-time haymakers with Pelicans down the stretch.

But unfortunately, the only bird flipped that day was on Vučević's right hand.

