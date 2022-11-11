Bulls' New City Edition Jerseys Draw Tepid Reviews From Players

Bulls' new City jerseys draw tepid reviews from players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls on Thursday released its new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. An annual staple for teams across the NBA, the sets are meant to in some way honor the history of the city in which a team plays, or the franchise itself.

In keeping with recent years, the Bulls' design paid homage to Chicago's iconic architectural scene, with a "Y" pattern that nods to the intersection of the Chicago River and rustic colors that represent the city's network of bridges:

Here are a few angles of the City Edition uniforms the Bulls released for today



They debut Nov. 18 vs. Magic pic.twitter.com/fcr4y9qk0Z — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) November 10, 2022

However, the uniforms have drawn tepid reviews from large swaths of the fanbase — and now, a few notable players too.

"I wish we did more of the throwback jerseys. '90s, early 2000s, that's what I like," Zach LaVine said after the team's Friday afternoon practice. "But new jerseys, it's good for the fans, good for NBA revenue, obviously, with more and more jerseys being purchased."

LaVine added that his favorite jersey was the Bulls' City Edition design in his first season with the team, 2017-18. Those featured a white backdrop and red and blue cursive lettering, nods to the Bulls' jersey font in the early Michael Jordan years and the city's colors:

USA Today

Nikola Vučević began by saying he looks forward to the release of teams' City jerseys each year and seeing which franchises concoct the coolest design.

But after a brief pause, he admitted: "Ours this year? I need some time."

The Bulls debut their City Edition uniforms in game action Nov. 18, when they host the Orlando Magic. The first 10,000 fans to arrive that night will also receive an Ayo Dosunmu City Edition shirt.

After that, the Bulls will wear the jerseys on Dec. 10 (against the Dallas Mavericks), Jan. 13 (Oklahoma City Thunder), Feb. 24 (Brooklyn Nets), March 3 (Phoenix Suns) and April 9 (Detroit Pistons), the final game of the regular season.

