Bulls Must Find Identity When DeMar DeRozan Draws Double-Teams

Bulls must find identity when DeRozan draws doubles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

TORONTO — There aren’t many coaches like Nick Nurse.

DeMar DeRozan knows this as well as anyone, having spent five seasons with Nurse when Nurse served as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach before landing the head coaching job.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

So whether it’s a coach’s challenge in the first two minutes, like Nurse tried in the shorthanded Raptors’ victory over the Chicago Bulls, or consistent double teams sent at him, DeRozan is prepared for anything.

“He’s very (spontaneous),” DeRozan said. “Like (Sunday), how he played me, the schemes he comes up with. There were times it seemed like he was putting one bigger body in after another. That’s just him, so unorthodox how he does everything. It kind of makes you think a little bit. That’s always been Nick.”

This isn’t the first time DeRozan has faced aggressive trapping. And it won’t be the last. Bulls coach Billy Donovan immediately talked about how the Milwaukee Bucks employed the same strategy after DeRozan poured in 41 points to help the Bulls steal Game 2 in last season’s playoffs.

The Bulls had Zach LaVine in that playoff series, albeit not at full strength. They didn’t have LaVine Sunday night, part of LaVine’s knee management plan.

And Donovan said this is all part of the growing experience for other players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams.

“What ends up happening as you go deeper and deeper into the season, teams start to force other guys to make plays. And when guys aren’t in situations to do that over the course of 82 games and asked to do that later in the season, it’s a lot tougher,” Donovan said.

“This is what I was talking about from an identity standpoint and stylistically how we need to play. We’ve still got to be able to generate good shots. We can’t be a team where if DeMar isn’t getting 35, it’s going to be hard for us to win.”

DeRozan finished with 20 points and five turnovers. He took just nine shots, tying his single-game low from his Bulls tenure.

“It’s not frustrating at all because it’s giving my team an advantage to be aggressive, get open shots and somebody else make the next play,” DeRozan said. “If we make a couple of those shots, it changes the dynamic of how they play me. We just have to take advantage of it because we’re open once the ball is out of my hands.”

The Bulls actually shot decently at 45.5 percent and lost the game as much from allowing 27 second-chance points and committing 17 turnovers that led to 23 Raptors points as anything. But a lot of those turnovers came from Nurse’s scheme and the Raptors’ relentless length.

“It was a couple that I forced and it was turnovers. That was on me,” DeRozan said. “I don’t mind being patient at all.”

Indeed, Donovan praised the way DeRozan played.

“The way DeMar played as far as trusting the pass, he plays the right way,” the coach said. “And I have great respect for him. Because when he does that, it gives other guys a lot of confidence.”

That’s the offensive identity Donovan seeks — multiple players contributing with confidence. DeRozan is good enough that he’ll play hero ball here and there. But it’s not a recipe for sustained success, particularly come playoff time.

As for that wacky Nurse challenge, well, there’s method to his supposed madness. On Friday night in Boston, DeRozan attempted 22 free throws. The challenge of a foul call on Fred VanVleet at the 10:22 mark of the first was as much to set a tone as anything else.

“I'm glad we won it, first of all. I clearly saw Fred didn’t touch him. So that was one thing,” Nurse said. “I didn't want him to get in early foul trouble and DeMar’s a great player and he shot 22 free throws in his last game. I was hoping that it wasn't going to be a foul every time he drove in there. So I was also trying to set that tone.”

Now, the Bulls need to set a tone where they’re not as reliant on DeRozan’s heroics.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.