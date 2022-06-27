Bulls' Max Contract Commitment to Zach LaVine Began Last Offseason

How Bulls' max commitment to LaVine began last offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls signaled their commitment to do whatever it takes to retain Zach LaVine at his optimal maximum contract last offseason.

Following last Thursday’s NBA draft, general manager Marc Eversley reiterated that stance.

“We’re prepared to do what it will take to bring Zach back in the fold,” Eversley said.

In other words, when free agency opens at 5 p.m. Thursday night, expect the Bulls to formally present a five-year, maximum contract offer worth roughly $212 million. All signs continue to point to LaVine accepting this offer at a time of his discretion.

You remember a year ago at this time. That’s when the leadup to free agency centered on whether the Bulls would operate as an under- or over-the-cap team, the partial guarantees on the contracts of Thad Young and Tomáš Satoranský, and the opportunity to create cap space to renegotiate and extend LaVine.

Instead, Satoranský got traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and Young to the San Antonio Spurs in management’s sign-and-tradepalooza. In came Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. Out went the opportunity to extend LaVine on a maximum deal.

At the time, management not only kept LaVine in the loop on their wheeling and dealing but, as he trained for his first U.S. Olympics, received enthusiastic input for the roster upgrades. They later included Alex Caruso with the midlevel exception.

“They allowed me to have some type of input,” LaVine said on the eve of last season’s training camp. “I was just happy that they were allowed to talk to me about some of the moves. But at the end of the day, that’s their decision. I’m a basketball player, and I’m here to help the team win games. But they had some communication with me, and that shows a lot of trust. I appreciated that from them.”

The Bulls can’t let a two-time All-Star who, at 27, is on the front end of his prime walk for nothing. That’s a franchise-crippling outcome both from a basketball and business standpoint. They know this.

That’s why this is no time to play hardball or get cute in negotiations. Offer the full five-year max contract and hope LaVine accepts it.

Privately, the Bulls remain confident LaVine will do so. There remains some league gossip that teams with long-shot aspirations like the Lakers remain in play, but it's dying down.

As an unrestricted free agent, LaVine has power. But the teams that have the outright cap space to sign him to a four-year max deal are non-contending and smaller-market teams like the Pistons, Thunder and Magic. So he doesn’t have as much power as he might in an offseason rife with teams flush with cap space.

LaVine also would be leaving a guaranteed $55 million on the table should he try to force a sign-and-trade or sign outright with another team. It’s management’s job in the buildup to free agency to know the market on potential sign-and-trades.

None of them make more sense than re-signing a two-time All-Star who is entering his prime.

LaVine was on track for a second straight wildly efficient offensive season and improved defensive season before knee pain slowed him. He still averaged 24.4 points with a true shooting percentage of .605.

Last season marked the first time in LaVine’s eight seasons that he played for the same coach for consecutive full seasons. He has a strong relationship with Billy Donovan, respects the Bulls management team led by Artūras Karnišovas and Eversley, and enjoys Chicago.

LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in late May. He’s already preparing for next season.

The Bulls remain in the driver's seat to be his employer.

