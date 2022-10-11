Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role

Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA.

"A lot of the times on road trips he was always the person I sat next to," Dosunmu said of Ball after the team's Tuesday morning shootaround in advance of its preseason finale against the Milwaukee Bucks. "After practice, we always shot together. He's always been kind of that guy, that older veteran that always gave me advice."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, Ball is sidelined indefinitely after a second surgery to address a mysterious left knee injury in late September. And momentum is on Dosunmu's side to replace him in the starting lineup. The second-year guard has started each of the Bulls' first three preseason games and supplied his typical brand of steady, two-way play.

Should Dosunmu continue to start until Ball — hopefully — returns, he will lean on the veteran's advice.

"He (Ball) told me about the pace, the pace of the game, and understanding where and knowing the personnel of my teammates," Dosunmu said. "You know, Vooch (Nikola Vučević), DeMar (DeRozan), Zach (LaVine). Just knowing where they like to get the ball at. Just being a student of the game. Managing the game."

That will be the challenge for Dosunmu as he shoulders more on-ball responsibilities. Head coach Billy Donovan has stressed the need for his team to play fast and "random" at the offensive end throughout training camp and the preseason. This was natural to Ball, who keyed the Bulls' high-octane, turnover-forcing identity during their hot start to the 2021-22 season.

Dosunmu has plenty of experience playing with and without the rock. In his freshman year of high school, he played primarily on-the-ball for Westinghouse; after transferring to Morgan Park, he played more off-the-ball until taking more on-ball responsibility as a senior; at Illinois, he went back and forth; and he did the same in his first year in the NBA, beginning at the end of the Bulls' bench before ascending to start 40 games in the wake of a wave of backcourt injuries.

Dosunmu sees that versatility as not only a strength, but a "blessing." Still, he added that being able to refine his focus this training camp — and Donovan giving him more "rope" to operate as a product of trust built up between the two — has been helpful.

"This training camp I was pretty much on the ball the whole time, so I was able to really lock in and focus on that," he said. "It's been good."

But the above are not the only areas one must excel to succeed as a team's floor general, something Dosunmu well understands. He spent most of his offseason in Chicago working with team coaches and his father on speeding up his jump-shot release to better play off of the Bulls' primary scorers, which has translated to preseason play.

"I really got a chance to dive into my jump shot right after the season," Dosunmu said. "I shot last year pretty good off the catch, but I wanted to be more efficient there. I want to be a knockdown catch-and-shoot guy — and also when [defenders] go under (ball screens). I just tried to make it (the release) quicker and more consistent."

Then there is the leadership component. Dosunmu was certainly vocal by rookie standards last season, peppering veterans with questions and assuming any variety of different roles with an even keel. But he says he has grown even more comfortable in that aspect already.

"My leadership skills are definitely growing," Dosunmu said. "I think we have a great team who's willing to listen and willing to win. I'm just trying to be that guy to keep everyone together. Be that guy to push us when we need it, and just be that vocal guy because I think that's just a God-given talent that I have.

"I think now, just me being in my second year, I have a great relationship off the court with those guys. So on the court it's nothing personal. We all know we want to win, and we all had tough conversations with each other to explain that.

"Whenever times do get hard, it's all about winning. It's nothing personal. All egos gotta go to the side. Because at the end of the day, we all want one common goal and that's to win as many games as possible. And I think the guys did a great job of that and we gotta just keep building."

Dosunmu added that his comfort in leadership situation derives from the way he first approaches all his teammates: With respect and competitive edge. It's why, while he took his role as a rookie seriously, it didn't take long for him to feel himself belonging at the NBA level.

"I always viewed myself as a peer. As great as they (his teammates) are, we're all human beings at the end of the day. So I always viewed myself as a peer to my teammates," Dosunmu said. "But I always did it in a respectful manner. I always treat all the vets with respect, treat all my teammates with respect, because that's how you get respect, by giving it.

"I always tried to be a great rookie to my peers, but I always viewed them as my peers because I feel like that's how you get to a winning culture and keep winning, by having everyone on the same page."

It's a lot to take in for a 22-year-old, second-year player. But Dosunmu has been up to every challenge thus far.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.