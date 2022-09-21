Bulls' Lonzo Ball to Undergo Knee Surgery, Be Evaluated in 4-6 Weeks

Ball to undergo knee surgery, be evaluated in 4-6 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulls termed the operation a "debridement" — or the removal of damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound.

Ball has been battling a persistent knee injury since January, when he suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in the area.

He underwent surgery on Jan. 28 to address the meniscus issue, which the Bulls initially ascribed a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks. But discomfort while ramping his rehab activities up to full speed kept him out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, and has thrown his offseason into flux.

This second surgery — the third Ball has had on the knee in his NBA career, in addition to an operation in July 2018 — will now sideline him until at least late October. Four weeks from the surgery date is Oct. 26, six weeks is Nov. 9. And that is only a window for him to be evaluated, not necessarily return.

The Bulls open training camp on Sept. 27 and the season on Oct. 19, meaning that Ball missing all of camp and a significant chunk of regular-season games is certain.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range in 35 appearances last season, his first with the Bulls after signing a four-year, $80 million contract.

He is an integral piece to the team's preferred style of play on both ends of the floor. But for the time being, they will have to continue on without him.

