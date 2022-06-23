Bulls' Lonzo Ball Making Progress in Knee Rehabilitation

Ball making progress in knee rehabilitation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to Marc Eversley, starting point guard Lonzo Ball is making progress in his rehabilitation from the troubles that plagued his left knee last season. But the Chicago Bulls general manager acknowledged he's unsure if Ball could play if games were ongoing right now.

"Currently working out in LA, still doing his rehab," Eversley said Thursday night of Ball's offseason location in Los Angeles. "We have sent our performance staff to see him every week and track his progress. All reports are good. He's making progress."

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn left meniscus on Jan. 28. At the time, the Bulls said Ball would return in six to eight weeks. But a persistent bone bruise that preceded the surgery sidelined Ball for the remainder of the season and the Bulls' first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"That’s something we probably need to talk to the performance staff about," Eversley said when asked if Ball could play if games were ongoing now. "That’s not a call I can make now. I can just tell you that he’s rehabbing and he’s making progress."

Asked if he expects Ball to be ready for training camp in October, Eversley said: "I certainly hope so."

Ball enjoyed a strong start to his first season with the Bulls before his injury woes. In 35 games, he averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists while s hooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range on over 7 attempts per game. His defensive acumen and ability to push the ball in transition stood as defining traits to the team's identity.

The Bulls finished 22-13 in games in which Ball played.

