Bulls List Zach LaVine Questionable for Season Opener in Miami

Bulls list LaVine questionable for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first injury report of the regular season is out. And in a mild surprise, Zach LaVine is on it, listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Miami against the Heat.

LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee during the offseason and played in only 2 1/2 of the four exhibitions as he worked his way into game shape. But LaVine has been a regular participant in practice and talked over the weekend about how strong he has felt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The main thing is I’m healthy and I feel really good and I’m getting to know the new offense and new team," LaVine said on Friday. "Not having any aches and pains and being able to play without any limitations in my own mind is huge. Like, ‘OK, I can’t go left. Or I might not be able to dunk this play.’ You’re not supposed to be thinking that way when you’re playing basketball. And I was dealing with that a lot last year. I’m just happy I feel better.”

In injury report parlance, questionable means there's a 50-50 chance the player participates. Still, LaVine being on it at all is a mild surprise, especially given that the Chicago Bulls aren't in a situation with back-to-back games. Their opening two-game trip continues on Friday in Washington against the Wizards.

The Bulls also listed Alex Caruso as probable with a left calf contusion. Lonzo Ball is obviously out as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, his second in eight months.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.