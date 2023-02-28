Bulls Likely to Face Kevin Durant, New-Look Suns on Friday

Bulls likely to face Durant, new-look Suns on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls, Kevin Durant and loud headlines have been synonymous all season.

And so it could be again this Friday, when the Phoenix Suns arrive at the United Center with Durant likely to play in his second game with his new team.

The Suns announced on Tuesday that Durant, whom they acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9, is scheduled to make his Phoenix debut on Wednesday in Charlotte against Michael Jordan's Hornets.

Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut tomorrow in Charlotte. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 28, 2023

The Bulls played in Brooklyn on the day the Nets traded their superstar, setting off a wild NBA trade deadline day.

They also played in Brooklyn and defeated Durant and the Nets on Nov. 1, the day the organization parted ways with head coach Steve Nash and replaced him with Jacque Vaughn.

Then came the Nets' Jan. 4 visit to the United Center. Durant scored 44 points, but the Bulls prevailed to snap the Nets' 12-game win streak.

That's when many viewed the Nets as title contenders. Instead, Kyrie Irving requested a trade, ultimately moving to Dallas. And the Nets then hastened their rebuilding project by trading Durant to the Suns.

Durant hasn't played since Jan. 8, two games after the Bulls beat the Nets in Chicago. Jimmy Butler inadvertently rolled into Durant's knee, spraining his MCL.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games. The Suns will be on a four-game trip when they arrive in Chicago, having lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. If Durant makes it through Wednesday's game without incident, he could be on the United Center hardwood again.

