Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Gives Back to Chicago Through Basketball

Pippen, DICK'S team up for basketball camp, gear giveaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Scottie Pippen relishes every chance to give back to Chicago, where he spent many championship-laden years during his NBA playing days.

Thursday was no different. The Chicago Bulls legend spent that day at Wintrust Arena participating in a basketball camp and gear giveaway organized by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program.

"They've (DICK'S) been doing this for numerous amount of years," Pippen told NBC Sports Chicago, referencing the 65,000 pieces of equipment The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Giving Truck has donated since 2020. "I'm just happy to be a part of it."

The one-day event featured Chicagoland kids taking part in basketball activities and receiving gift bags of free equipment. Chicago Sky players Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper also took part.

Pippen ultimately spoke to over 700 participants from 30 non profits in the Chicago area that serve underprivileged communities.

"I try to let the kids know that it's OK to dream and have some kind of goal in life as to what they want to do, how they see their careers in the next five or 10 years," he said.

"Pretty much letting them know that it's OK to get involved in team sports and what the importance of team sports is. It's not really to always play at a professional level, but just to learn all the things that sports can offer you as far as lifelong things that you can utilize sports for."

Pippen certainly knows the value of that. He added he particular values the opportunity to do so in Chicago, where he hopes to inspire kids to stay active in their sport of choice.

"Any time there's in Chicago, involving our youth I'm happy to get involved and give my two cents to the community," Pippen said. "I think it's a great deed that they're able to do this give back for our community."

