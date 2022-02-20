Bulls Legend Michael Jordan Appears In-Person at NBA All-Star Game

Best for last: MJ makes appearance at All-Star game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CLEVELAND — No doubt about it. The NBA saved the best for last in rolling out its 75th Anniversary team at halftime of Sunday night's All-Star game.

"A six-time NBA champion, and five-time league MVP: Michael Jordan," blared the PA system, marking the last introduction from the guard bracket.

MJ gets honored at the #NBA75 ceremony â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/JLaHLTsCbv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

Jordan doesn't make many public appearances — and just Sunday morning, images circulated of him at the Daytona 500 in Florida — so him strutting out from the tunnel surprised many.

It also incited a roar from the fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — decades-old rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers be damned.

After making his way to the center court stage, Jordan dapped up Dennis Rodman, who also represented the Bulls for the festivities (Scottie Pippen was one of multiple players on the team to submit a video from home). Jordan then exchanged pleasantries with Jerry West, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade and others.

Even in an arena full of legends, the Bulls great stole the show once again.

