Bulls, LaVine to Introduce New, In-Seat Merchandise Delivery Plan

Bulls to introduce new in-seat merchandise delivery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Need some Bulls gear to rep while you're at the United Center?

No need to take your attention away from the game action.

The Chicago Bulls and a company called "Klarna" are pairing up to introduce a new system to deliver purchased gear from the Madhouse Team Store directly to fans' seats at the United Center, according to PR Newswire.

Fans can go on the Bulls mobile app, purchase select gear and have it delivered to their seat.

"We look forward to bringing this new feature to fans at the United Center in partnership with Klarna. Providing fans an opportunity to purchase Bulls gear without missing any game action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the gameday experience, " said Bulls Executive Vice President of Revenue & Strategy Matt Kobe.

The team's official sponsor for Klarna is All-Star guard Zach LaVine. LaVine will star in a promotional video encouraging fans to purchase gear and enter contests for free tickets to games.

