Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

By Ryan Taylor

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls basketball is back.

With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors. 

Watch Green take off from just inside the free-throw line to throw down an iconic dunk. 

NBC Sports Chicago's Jason Benetti asked the question all Bulls fans pondered after watching the highlight – "Where did he take off from?"

The type of electric, get-out-of-my-way playstyle Green plays with is attractive for a methodical Bulls lineup that plays with style and fundamentals – much like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. 

Local

halloween candy 1 hour ago

This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says

Lincoln Park 2 hours ago

Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized by Anonymous Group of ‘Resistors of Colonial Violence'

It's part of the reason Billy Donovan decided to try Green in the starting lineup for the Bulls' second preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

Although, he underlined Patrick Williams' key role with the starters so as not to downplay his ability. 

Nevertheless, Williams detailed the reason Green is vital to the team's rotation. 

“I really think Javonte is a really good player, plays with a lot of energy," Williams said. "And I kind of saw where he was coming from in terms of him bringing energy to that first group. And I think it worked. We won."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us