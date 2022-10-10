Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls basketball is back.

With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back.

They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Watch Green take off from just inside the free-throw line to throw down an iconic dunk.

JAVONTE FROM JUST INSIDE THE FREE-THROW LINE 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ho4PgUfH9b — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 10, 2022

NBC Sports Chicago's Jason Benetti asked the question all Bulls fans pondered after watching the highlight – "Where did he take off from?"

The type of electric, get-out-of-my-way playstyle Green plays with is attractive for a methodical Bulls lineup that plays with style and fundamentals – much like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.

It's part of the reason Billy Donovan decided to try Green in the starting lineup for the Bulls' second preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

Although, he underlined Patrick Williams' key role with the starters so as not to downplay his ability.

Nevertheless, Williams detailed the reason Green is vital to the team's rotation.

“I really think Javonte is a really good player, plays with a lot of energy," Williams said. "And I kind of saw where he was coming from in terms of him bringing energy to that first group. And I think it worked. We won."

