Bulls' Javonte Green to Undergo Surgical Procedure on Right Knee

Green to undergo surgical procedure on right knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

WASHINGTON --- NBC Sports Chicago analyst Stacey King likes to say light-heartedly that "there are five Javontes" out there whenever Javonte Green makes one of his trademark hustle plays.

At this point, the Chicago Bulls will welcome when a singular Green can take the court.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bulls announced that Green, a key defensive rotational player, will undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his ailing right knee on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Green has missed 13 games overall with the injury and last played on Dec. 31, logging 16 impactful minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is the same procedure that Lonzo Ball underwent in late September and Ball has yet to return to action, although that was Ball's second surgery in eight months. Green only has played three games since Dec. 16.

The Bulls' defensive rating has slipped since a strong start to the season. While Green can't single-handedly reverse that trend, his ability to guard multiple positions and wreak havoc in passing lanes is vital. He ranked second behind teammate Alex Caruso in deflections-per-36-minutes for much of this season before his injury troubles dropped his playing time below qualifying standards.

Overall, Green is averaging 5.9 points, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 16 minutes per game. He's also shooting 58.7 percent and rarely takes a bad shot.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.