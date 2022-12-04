Bulls' Javonte Green to Miss Game Vs. Kings With Knee Injury

Javonte Green out for Bulls-Kings with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls will be a bit shorthanded for Sunday evening's road matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Forward Javonte Green, who moved into the team's starting lineup for the first time this season in Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, will miss the Kings game with right knee soreness.

Additionally, Alex Caruso, who has played through a right ankle sprain of late, is a game time decision, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters pregame.

This is Green's first absence of the season, leaving DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, Patrick Williams and Caruso (as of this writing) as the only players to appear in all of the Bulls' games this season.

In 22 appearances, Green is averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds and one steal while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range in just 16.4 minutes per game. He is a consistent source of energy and defensive disruption in whatever role the Bulls play him.

That combination of production and intangibles, even packed into an undersized 6-foot-4 frame, undoubtedly played a role in Donovan's decision to insert Green (for Williams) — and Caruso (for Ayo Dosunmu) — into the Bulls' starting lineup on Friday. Williams will slot back in as the starting power forward in Green's absence.

But for the Bulls, it is certainly an inopportune time to be short on defenders, as the Kings enter play Sunday with the NBA's third-best offensive rating, averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

