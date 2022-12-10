Bulls' Javonte Green Questionable Vs. Mavericks With Knee Injury

Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report.

Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure if he will suit up for the contest.

Green has missed the Bulls' last two games after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee on a collision with Steph Curry in a Dec. 2 loss at the Golden State Warriors. But he participated in Bulls practice Friday and shootaround Saturday, and is now listed questionable on the injury report instead of doubtful (as he was for Wednesday's game against the Wizards) — all signs the injury is progressing positively.

"(I have just been) staying off of it as much as I can, icing it, trying to strengthen up the quad," Green said of the rehab process, adding the knee feels "alright" when asked.

Green appeared in the Bulls' first 22 games of the season, averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds and one steal in 16.4 minutes per contest. The first 21 of those appearances came off the bench. But he, along with Alex Caruso, was inserted into the starting lineup ahead of the loss to the Warriors.

Billy Donovan has said he will likely return Green to the first unit whenever the 6-foot-4 forward next plays. The Bulls' coach made the lineup change in part to counter his team's sluggish defensive starts, and also to take an extended look at Caruso and Green alongside the Bulls' stars and Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams with the second unit.

"Whether I'm coming off the bench or I'm starting, I'm playing the same way," Green stressed.

That style is predicated on energy and disruption, two traits the Bulls sorely miss as they look to right the ship on an underwhelming 10-14 start to the season.

