Bulls' Javonte Green Leads Second Half Comeback in Win Vs. Raptors

Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Here are 10 observations from the contest:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the first unit against the Nuggets, Billy Donovan spun the starting power forward wheel once again and landed on Derrick Jones Jr., who had not cracked the Bulls’ 10-man first half rotation in either of their prior preseason games.

The move did not yield the immediate positive results inserting Green did against the Nuggets. Jones Jr. posted 2 points and 2 rebounds in 12 first-half minutes, Williams shot 1-for-8 off the bench, and Green did not check in until the start of the second half.

Donovan insisted after the Nuggets game that sliding Williams to a reserve role in favor of Green was done with the intention of evaluating different personnel groupings — and not a demotion. But Green has looked by far the most impressive of the group.

2. In the backcourt, Ayo Dosunmu made his third consecutive preseason start at point guard. He again performed well, tallying 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in 29 minutes. The Bulls’ starting point guard spot looked like an open competition entering training camp and the preseason, but it is fair to say Dosunmu’s consistently steady play has built up momentum to take the sidelined Lonzo Ball’s place.

3. As they did in the preseason opener, the Bulls got off to a rough defensive start, ceding 38 points — 18 in the paint — on 59.1 percent shooting in the first quarter. The good news this time is they tightened up in the halfcourt in the second, allowing 19 points on 6-for-24 shooting. And 10 of those points came from fastbreak opportunities as the Bulls committed 11 turnovers in the period.

4. Ball security, indeed, was an issue. The Bulls coughed up 16 first-half turnovers, which led to 12 Raptors points. Zach LaVine was the category leader with five and had two jump shots blocked in a down performance (3-for-9 shooting) that ended early in the third quarter.

For the most part, sloppy passing was the culprit of the Bulls’ turnover trouble, but it’s not terribly alarming for a few reasons; one, the Bulls took care of the ball well last season, finishing with a 13 percent turnover rate that ranked sixth in the league; two and three, they continued to experiment with revamped offensive principles against a long, athletic and active defensive team in Toronto.

5. In the third quarter, the Bulls carried over that tight defense and continued to push pace, but did so in much cleaner fashion. They won the first 10 minutes of the quarter 30-14 to vault from down 10 at the half to ahead 77-71 before a 9-0 Toronto run to close the period. After running away and hiding in the fourth quarter, the Bulls won the second half by a 68-41 margin.

6. Green, notably, played seven minutes in the third after not playing in the first half and amassed a +10 plus-minus. He got out in transition for one of his typically thunderous slams and converted a four-point play by nailing a corner triple through contact by Pascal Siakam. Then, in the fourth quarter, he added another 11 points, including this gravity-defier of a dunk:

JAVONTE FROM JUST INSIDE THE FREE-THROW LINE 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ho4PgUfH9b — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 10, 2022

With 17 points (in just 15 minutes) on 7-for-8 shooting in this one, Green is now averaging 16.7 points in preseason play, shooting a combined 17-for-22 and 6-for-8 for 3-point range. As we learned last season during his extended stretch as a starter, Green’s off-ball movement and explosive athleticism make for a compelling complement to the Bulls’ primary shot-creators. Could we see him in that role again this season? He is making quite the case.

7. Nikola Vučević continued to look comfortable at the offensive end, notching 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Again, he found success playing inside-out, a theme of training camp. Five of Vučević’s buckets came in the paint and he facilitated a few quality shot opportunities playing from the block and elbow areas.

Vooch had 'em in the spin cycle 🌀 pic.twitter.com/HyFI7WuzdH — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 9, 2022

8. Another night, another 20-plus point outing for DeRozan. He scored 21 points to lead the Bulls in this one, and has now scored at least 20 in each of the team’s preseason games. DeRozan is a cumulative 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the midrange and averaging 7.7 free-throw attempts in exhibition play; plus, on Sunday, he even swiped three steals and took a charge. No rust to report for the reigning second-team All-NBA forward.

9. Goran Dragić took a healthy rest day and was inactive for the contest, which squares with Donovan repeatedly saying throughout training camp the team will manage the 36-year-old’s minutes carefully. Jones Jr. took his spot in the nine-man first-half rotation.

That cleared paths for others to grab the reserve reins. Alex Caruso left his typical imprint, sprinting out for two fastbreak layups and wreaking defensive havoc in his first stint. And again taking fourth-quarter duty, Dalen Terry’s do-it-all skill set was again on display to the tune of 5 points 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Donovan kept the rotation to 11 players instead of emptying the bench to close, as he did in the first two games.

10. Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter, having made 15 of 114 attempts from that range in his 10-year NBA career.

Also Andre Drummond:

Who says the Bulls didn't add enough shooting this offseason? pic.twitter.com/gYdv6M9CMg — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) October 9, 2022

Andre Drummond is 2-for-2 from 3-point range tonight pic.twitter.com/dUjH579vKH — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 10, 2022

In the waning minutes of practices and shootarounds, Drummond can often be found getting up corner triples. At least in a preseason context, that work came to fruition. On a night the Bulls 13-for-32 (40.6 percent) from long range, Drummond was the only player to make more than two 3s.

Next up for the Bulls: Back home to close their preseason slate against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.