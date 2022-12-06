Bulls' Javonte Green Doubtful Vs. Wizards With Knee Injury

Green likely to miss 2nd game in a row with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is likely to be listed as doubtful for Wednesday's home game against the Washington Wizards, Billy Donovan told reporters after team practice on Tuesday.

Green, who missed his first game of the season Sunday in Sacramento, was last listed on the injury report as having right knee soreness. Donovan termed the injury a mild bone bruise, which was confirmed with an MRI.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Knee contusion. Got a little bit of a bone bruise there. Got an MRI, that's all it is," Donovan said. "So obviously (we're) happy about that. He's progressively getting better."

Green had come off the bench in 21 of his 22 appearances this season before sliding into the starting lineup for Patrick Williams ahead of Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Given the Bulls' penchant for slow starts, Donovan has said he was searching for a different look with that decision, which also featured Alex Caruso replacing Ayo Dosunmu in the first unit.

But regardless of the specific role Green is deployed in, his absence is felt. The 6-foot-4 defensive dynamo is a consistent source of energy and disruption. In 22 appearances, he is averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds and one steal while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range in just 16.4 minutes per game.

For now, it remains to be seen when he will be able to return to action.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.