Bulls' Javonte Green Doesn't View Starting at PF as Competition

Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami.

Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.

“There’s no competition,” Green said after Monday’s practice at the Advocate Center. “We’re just here to make the team better. Whoever starts, I feel like we trust the coaching staff to put whoever in the right position. It’s a team game. Whatever Coach decides, we’re with it.”

At this point, the surprise would be if it’s not Green. That’s how well the ball of energy who disguises his power forward body in a 6-foot-4 frame has played.

Donovan downplayed his decision to replace Williams with Green following the second exhibition against the Nuggets, refusing to call it a demotion. But Donovan tried a third look on Sunday in Toronto by starting Derrick Jones Jr. in the first half before calling on Green again to start the second.

All Green did is score 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the second half, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. That pushed Green’s preseason averages to 16.7 points on ridiculous 77.3 percent shooting, including 75 percent from 3-point range on 2.7 attempts per game.

Obviously, those shooting splits are unsustainable. But Green’s commitment to developing that aspect of his game isn’t.

“I was committed this summer to help space the floor to make it easier for Zach (LaVine) and DeMar (DeRozan) and Vooch (Nikola Vučević),” Green said. “Those guys draw a lot of attention. I’m focused on knocking down open shots to take the pressure off those guys.

“I worked hard this summer on doing that and I guess it’s paying off. Work is not done yet though.”

That’s the matter-of-fact mindset Green has utilized to rise from mostly overlooked afterthought in the Daniel Theis trade to potentially supplanting a healthy Williams as a starter. Green started 45 of 65 games last season, but those came with Williams sidelined following wrist surgery.

“I ain’t gonna say I’m overlooked because I know what I’m capable of. And I know the coaching staff knows what I can do. I don’t worry about outsiders,” Green said. “Coaches have confidence in me and I have confidence in myself. That’s all that matters.”

Green is known in the locker room as being one of the more boisterous personalities, able to interject humor often. In media settings, he comes across as more subdued. Like Williams, he spouts team-first truisms genuinely.

But he comes across as being the least ruffled by all the media focus on this positional battle. Asked specifically about the status of starting, Green said he understands the attention but isn’t caught up in it.

“Not for me,” Green said about starter status. “This is not about how many minutes I play as long as I’m contributing to the team. I don’t care if I start or if I’m not playing at all. I’m just here to play basketball and make the team better.”

Along those lines, Green saw what defenses did to the Bulls last season after Lonzo Ball and his 42 percent 3-point shooting exited the lineup.

“Last year, teams packed the paint on us and made other people shoot the ball,” Green said. “They focused on DeMar and Zach and tried to take away the lane, pack the paint so they can’t get to the rim. This summer, we changed how we play trying to get more space so those guys can work and perform at a high level.”

Green shot a respectable 35.6 from 3-point range last year on low volume of 1.6 attempts. He also shot 54.2 percent overall, a testament to his ability to read the game and take the right shots.

Still, he knew improving his range would be important this offseason. So he stayed mostly in Chicago and focused more intently on shooting workouts.

Green will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. But much like the starting competition he won’t acknowledge, that’s not where his focus is unless he’s asked about it.

“If I’m making shots and making my team look better, that can go a long way for me as well. It’s not like I’m a selfish guy or I’m focused on myself because it’s a contract year. People get paid off their team winning,” he said. “Either way, if I’m being better for my teammates, it’s a blessing for both sides.”

