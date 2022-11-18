Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams, Coby White to Play Vs. Magic

Bulls' Williams, White plan to play vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls received some good injury news ahead of Friday night's home matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Third-year forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and fourth-year guard Coby White (left quad contusion) will both play in the game, each said after the team's morning shootaround. Both had been listed as questionable on the injury report.

White being active marks a return from an eight-game absence with the injury, which he suffered in a home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 29. He said the coaching staff has not conveyed a specific minutes restriction to him.

"It (the injury) was unfortunate. But it was something out of my control," White said. "It's better now, so that's all that matters."

Although White averaged just 8.1 points on 29.4 percent 3-point shooting in his first seven appearances of the season, his return is welcome for a team which ranks 28th in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game and is shooting 30.3 percent from long range in the last four contests. White shot a career-high 38.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game last season.

Williams, meanwhile, has started all 15 games of the Bulls' 2022-23 season so far. He rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but said he has diligently rehabbed the injury since. After missing 65 regular season games in 2021-22, he badly wants to play in every game he can.

"I really haven't slept much the last couple days, just trying to make sure I was able to play tonight. Obviously I don't want to miss any games for anything really after missing so many games last year," Williams said. "It's almost like a nightmare any time you think you have to miss a game, it kind of puts me in PTSD mode."

Williams credited the Bulls' medical staff for quickly helping him develop a rehabilitation plan, which included resistance band workouts, ice, compression and electric stimulation therapy, and a shooting session at the Advocate Center Thursday night.

"Anything you could do for it, I did for it, just to make sure that I didn't have to miss any games," Williams said.

On the Magic's side, Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Cole Anthony (right oblique tear) have already been ruled out, along with Markelle Fultz, Moe Wagner and Jonathan Isaac (the latter three have not yet played this season).

However, former Bull Wendell Carter Jr., who missed the team's last game with a right plantar fascia strain, plans to play. And Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) is listed as probable to make his season debut.

The Bulls enter Friday's matchup 6-9 and riding a three-game losing streak, the last two of which have come in blowout fashion. Playing at home against the short-handed, 4-11 Magic represents a get-right opportunity, but not one to be taken lightly.

