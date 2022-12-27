Bulls' Injury Report: Alex Caruso, Javonte Green Questionable Vs. Bucks

Caruso, Green questionable for Bulls vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls listed Alex Caruso and Javonte Green questionable for Wednesday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Caruso is in concussion protocol and nursing a sprained right shoulder, while Green has missed the team's last five games with knee soreness.

Billy Donovan said before Monday's 133-118 loss to the Houston Rockets that Caruso needed to undergo live contact before clearing the final phase of protocol. Then, on Tuesday, Caruso was a limited participant in a post-practice scrimmage with a handful of Bulls player development coordinators and outside-the-rotation players such as Dalen Terry, Tony Bradley and Malcolm Hill.

Alex Caruso (concussion protocol/shoulder sprain), Javonte Green (knee soreness) scrimmaging a bit after Bulls practice.



Billy Donovan said yesterday Caruso’s final step of concussion protocol was facing contact, which had been delayed by shoulder. pic.twitter.com/LlSoKyHbJr — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 27, 2022

Donovan said that Caruso scrimmaging was more about clearing concussion protocol than an indication he is on track to play Wednesday.

"They'll (the team's medical staff) evaluate him after a period of time to check on his symptoms," Donovan said after Tuesday's practice. "They'll have to get him out of concussion protocol. Once he gets out of that, then it's gonna be (managing) his shoulder."

Caruso sustained his injuries on a hard collision with Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter during a win in Atlanta on Dec. 21. The Bulls went on to win that game, then notch a road win over the New York Knicks two nights later, but slipped massively defensively in Monday's home loss to the Houston Rockets, allowing 133 points and 55.6 percent shooting.

His and Green returning with the Bucks looming on Wednesday, and consecutive matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the slate soon after, would certainly be a welcome sight for a group that has slipped from 10th to 19th in defensive rating in the last five games. Time will tell if that will be in the cards.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Derrick Jones Jr. is doubtful with the left ankle sprain that has held him out the last three games. He did some light jogging off to the side of the post-practice scrimmage on Tuesday.

On the Bucks' side, Jrue Holiday is probable with a left hamstring contusion and Khris Middleton is out with right knee soreness.

