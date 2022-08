Zach LaVine is officially a father originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is officially a father.

He and his wife, Hunter, presented the birth of their new child, Saint Thomas LaVine, via social media on Wednesday.

Saint Thomas was born on Aug. 21, according to the caption.

"Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father," LaVine said on his Instagram.

