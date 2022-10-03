Bulls' Goran Dragić'S Left-Handed Influences Include Ginóbili, Kukoč

Dragić's left-handed influences include Ginóbili, Kukoč originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Most of Goran Dragić's session with reporters after Monday's Chicago Bulls practice centered on the team's new-look offensive philosophy, starting point guard battle and plan to manage veteran's minutes in the preseason.

But the 36-year-old that signed a minimum deal with the Bulls this offseason also received a few off the beaten path.

What advantages come with being a left-handed guard? And who were your left-handed influences?

Dragić's answer to the first question came down to, he supposes, turning his body in a different direction than most players when he shoots.

"But then when you play against a right-handed then it's a little awkward for us (left-handers) too," he said. "So it goes both ways."

As for the second: Dragić ran down a list of southpaw icons, including 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Manu Ginóbili and Bulls great Toni Kukoč.

"Manu, Toni Kukoč. Toni was big, especially, I was born in the same country Toni's from back in the day," Dragić said. "Beno Udrih, he's one of my Slovenian guys who was my mentor when I was growing up. Those guys."

Dragić also noted that, when he entered the league in 2008, he drew plenty of comparisons to Ginóbili because of their similar craft on drives to the basket.

Then there were shoutouts to James Harden and Zach Randolph, even if the latter, a bruising power forward, does not play the same position as Dragić.

In the end, Dragić noted, every NBA player must find a way to carve a niche, regardless of their handedness. And he certainly has. His first season with the Bulls will be his 15th in the league, a tenure which has featured two All-Star selections and 60 playoff appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat in 2020.

But he will always pay homage to the ones who inspired him along the way. Whether intentional or not, he will also join Kukoč this season as one of 14 players in franchise history to don the No. 7.

