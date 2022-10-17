Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone.

It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.

“We’re still good friends. I respect Jimmy. I had so much fun playing with him. We just connected on the floor. I knew immediately what he was going to do when he set a screen. We just instantly created that chemistry. And off the floor, he’s a funny dude, man. He is different.”

Dragić laughed as he offered the last sentiment about a player who rose to prominence with the Chicago Bulls, the franchise that now employs Dragić. The veteran guard said he talked to Butler last week on the phone, teasing him about the braided extensions that Butler wore at the start of training camp before cutting them.

Dragić and Butler spent two seasons together that included a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals. Both players starred in that series, a far cry from their respective rookie years.

Dragić, the 45th overall pick in 2008, played just 728 minutes for the 2008-09 Phoenix Suns as he backed up future Hall of Famer Steve Nash.

Meanwhile, after the Bulls used the last pick in the first round to draft Butler 30th in 2011, he logged only 359 minutes because Tom Thibodeau trusted Luol Deng’s two-way talents.

“You go through those struggles and you grow as a human being and as a player. And then when you get an opportunity, you know you have to take advantage,” Dragić said. “That’s why I respect him so much. He didn’t have the easiest way when he was growing up and when he first came into the league.”

The Bulls’ trip to Miami this week will be special for Dragić for reasons beyond the fact that it is for Wednesday’s regular-season opener.

The game represents the start of Dragić’s 15th NBA season, a milestone in and of itself. It also, of course, affords Dragić an opportunity to return to a place where he spent six-and-a-half seasons and enjoyed deep playoff success.

“Only good memories. They give me the keys of that ship at the time. I had tremendous six-plus years there, working hard. The most important thing was to be a true professional,” Dragić said. “They really push you over there. It’s not for everybody. But I liked being pushed. Every year, (Heat president) Pat (Riley) and [coach Erik Spoelstra] give you different things to work on for when you come back. They challenge you.”

Most important, Dragić’s family still resides in Miami. And his wife and two young children will be attending the game.

“It’s going to be special,” Dragić said. “But I know it’s a business trip. I feel it’s important to open the season well. Miami has been together a long time. But I feel we have a good team too.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.