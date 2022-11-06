Bulls' GM Marc Eversley Enjoys Hometown Honor of Court Dedication

Eversley enjoys hometown honor of court dedication originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

TORONTO — When the Toronto Raptors hired Marc Eversley as an assistant general manager in 2006, it seemed a dream destination for the Brampton, Ontario native.

And it was for seven seasons, which included the arrival of one DeMar DeRozan with the ninth pick in the 2009 draft.

But even then, Eversley harvested dreams.

“I wanted to be in a leadership position with a great organization,” Eversley said Sunday. “Those are two things that I have today.”

Indeed, the Chicago Bulls hired Eversley as their first Black general manager in franchise history in 2020, and every homecoming has proved sweet. But this one proved extra special.

On Saturday, the city of Brampton held a court dedication at a local park, naming it the “Eversley Multi-Use Court.”

“For me to have my Dad there, my wife, Jen, and Nora, our daughter, was unbelievable. Also, tons of friends from high school and friends from back in the day,” Eversley said. “My Dad was really proud of seeing me up there and seeing our family name on the park. That was neat.”

Hometown Hero ❤️🇨🇦



GM Marc Eversley was honored by the city of Brampton, Ontario, the town where Marc grew up and fell in love with basketball, with a court dedicated in his honor. pic.twitter.com/c31eLK2Rp3 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 6, 2022

Eversley has long embraced the role model aspect to his ascension, which also includes being the first Canadian-trained basketball player to become an NBA general manager. Saturday only reinforced those feelings.

“For me to look at those kids at the park from the Brampton Youth Basketball Association, it’s great. The next time they play on that court, they have the opportunity to see my name on the court, which is really neat,” Eversley said. “It may spur them to ask questions about who I am, why is my name on the court. If they do some research, the hope is I inspire one of them to study my path, learn something from that path and then apply some of those lessons.”

Eversley laughed and then offered a witty retort when asked if he christened the park by dunking on one of the baskets.

“I did not dunk,” he said. “There was coffee being served.”

