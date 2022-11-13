Bulls Follow Demoralizing Home Loss With Damning Postgame Comments

Bulls' LaVine on Nuggets: 'They were playing harder' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oh, for the days when the conversation focused on the Chicago Bulls being the only team in the NBA without a clutch victory, going 0-6 in games within five points or less with 5 minutes to play.

You know, like, last game.

File Sunday night’s 126-103 debacle of a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the troubling department.

“They were playing harder than us. That can’t happen,” a to-the-point Zach LaVine said. “You try to pick it up. Against good teams, it’s not going to work out that way all the time. We didn’t look good offensively. We couldn’t stop them defensively. And that’s the result you get.

“That’s on all of us collectively. You just can’t have a showing like that at home. It’s upsetting. It’s unacceptable from all of us, 1 through 15, coaching staff, everybody. We got our butt kicked out there.”

From Nikola Vucevic’s turnover on the first possession to the Bulls getting beat to a 50-50 ball and giving up an offensive rebound and three-point play while down 25 points in the fourth quarter, this one had low energy and lack of execution written all over it.

Making the night even more head-scratching is the fact the Bulls were coming off three days between games and two practices that coach Billy Donovan had described as “good.” The Nuggets? They were wrapping a four-game, eight-day trip and coming off a loss in Boston.

“We should’ve been an extremely fresh basketball team. The start was really disappointing,” coach Billy Donovan said. “But there’s always some form of adversity that hits the game. And we’ve got to be better thriving in that.

“I believe energy is a choice. You can’t play off of feelings because feelings come and go. You have to eliminate feelings and choose to do things. Circumstances can’t impact or affect our energy. We’ve gotta choose energy.”

Instead, the Bulls lapsed into a familiar pattern of double-digit, first-quarter deficit followed by a flurry from a five-man unit featuring LaVine and four reserves and then isolation ball.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who care,” Donovan said. “When things don’t go well, we can get into a place where we can live in past plays that are basically over and done with and we’re not getting back. And we’ve gotta be able to compete and embrace the challenge of the next play. That’s an area we have to get better at.”

The Bulls never led, never seriously threatened to do so and allowed 60 percent shooting while committing 19 turnovers. How do you say “yikes” in Serbian?

Nikola Jokic is a nightmare matchup for any defense. But the way Jokic carved up a porous Bulls’ defense to the tune of 14 assists seemed too easy. Particularly when the league’s best 3-point shooting team connected on 13 from beyond the arc.

Donovan warned about potential rust in his pregame comments. After enduring a dizzying start to the season in which the Bulls played four sets of back-to-back games in their first 12, this game followed the Bulls’ first three-day break between games.

Typically, that’s an opportunity for teams to work on issues and rest bumps and bruises. And the Bulls talked about using the opportunity as such.

Instead, the Bulls came out flatter than the state of Nebraska.

“I wish we had like a little battery charger to pick us up when we’re like that. It’s on the starting five to start the game harder and with a better mentality,” LaVine said. “I feel like the second unit comes in and always gives us a boost like they should. But overall, we all didn’t play well.”

No, they didn’t. Which is why the second home blowout loss of the season happened. And now come two practice days to try to fix things.

