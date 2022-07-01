Bulls Fans Celebrate Zach LaVine's Max Deal With Chicago

Bulls fans celebrate after Zach LaVine agrees to max deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago.

Less than 24 hours after NBA free agency opened, LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215 million max contract with the Bulls on Friday morning.

LaVine announced his return on Instagram with an incredible edited video from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Zach LaVine announces on his Instagram he’s back with the Bulls pic.twitter.com/JKCNfNS96e — The Barber’s Chair Network (@BarbersChairNet) July 1, 2022

Work until your bank account looks like a phone number. ð° pic.twitter.com/BiAvWo2Zj2 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) July 1, 2022

The 27-year-old guard is coming off the two best seasons of his career, as he received his first two All-Star nods and helped the Bulls reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17.

Now, Chicago has the two-time All-Star locked up for what should be five more prime seasons. And Bulls fans were amped up to learn LaVine won't be going anywhere anytime soon:

This interview just works.



WELCOME BACK @ZachLaVine !! #BullsNation can breathe again!



Congrats on securing the ð°- we love you! pic.twitter.com/VkjVF464Df — melissaidwut (@MsMeliss) July 1, 2022

Happy Zach LaVine day pic.twitter.com/O3DaQWEu6s — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 1, 2022

Zach Lavine got his bag, Bulls fans got their star player back, and life is goooooooooooood. pic.twitter.com/kKhRxrpNAL — ArtÅ«ras KarniÅ¡ovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) July 1, 2022

well-earned full max for Zach. player option not a surprise. good to see it done. get that bag my man. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) July 1, 2022

ZACH LAVINE IS A BULL I TOLD YALL LFGGG — mev ð§¸ð¹ð (@mevvybear) July 1, 2022

Never a doubt that Zach was staying.#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/HKYKGR6jb3 — Bulls Nation (@BullNationCHI) July 1, 2022

I'm very happy Zach LaVine got his bag with Chicago. Now please go make a trade so I can trick myself into thinking the Bulls can be a contender again one day. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) July 1, 2022

Lavine staying a Bull ð¥¹ — Captain Curk (@TheReal_JCurk) July 1, 2022

Remember when you thought Zach LaVine was signing with your favorite NBA team not named the Bulls? Yeah, fun times! — Chicago Bulls Manila (@BullsNationPH) July 1, 2022

RIP to all those Bleacher Report trades that had us giving away Lavine for Westbrook and THT — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 1, 2022

The Chicago Bulls and Zach Lavine have agreed to a 5 year max deal worth up to $215M, according to @ShamsCharania. A well deserved bag for the 2x All Star!ð°ð¥ #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1ewLMCQrH4 — Bulls Nation (@BullNationCHI) July 1, 2022