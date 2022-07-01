Bulls Fans Celebrate Zach LaVine's Max Deal With Chicago

By Eric Mullin

Bulls fans celebrate after Zach LaVine agrees to max deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago.

Less than 24 hours after NBA free agency opened, LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215 million max contract with the Bulls on Friday morning.

LaVine announced his return on Instagram with an incredible edited video from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The 27-year-old guard is coming off the two best seasons of his career, as he received his first two All-Star nods and helped the Bulls reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17.

Now, Chicago has the two-time All-Star locked up for what should be five more prime seasons. And Bulls fans were amped up to learn LaVine won't be going anywhere anytime soon:

