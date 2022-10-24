Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street when a content creator gifted him with tickets to the game and court access before tip-off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He said his dream is to become a professional basketball player.

Check out the heartwarming video here.

Zachery Dereniowski (@mdmotivator) also gave the young fan $500 for his box of chocolates before gifting him tickets to the home opener. Aiden said the box was worth $100, but Dereniowski stepped up the amount.

Aiden went out on the floor and shot jumpers with the Bulls before tip-off and talked to backup center Andre Drummond before the game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.