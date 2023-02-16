Bulls Face Bucks Without DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragić

Bulls face Bucks without DeRozan, Caruso, Dragić originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' extremely niche streak is in jeopardy.

In an oddity that the faithful are well-versed in, the Bulls have won 20 straight regular-season home games on TNT and, after years of wandering in the rebuilding wilderness, get their first opportunity in almost six years to extend the streak on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But not only are the Bulls facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and a red-hot Bucks team that has won 11 straight, they will be doing so in extremely shorthanded fashion. Already without Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr., the Bulls listed DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragić out for Thursday's game, their last before the All-Star break.

DeRozan will miss his second straight game after undergoing an MRI exam that diagnosed a Grade 1 thigh strain, while Dragić has left knee soreness. Caruso is the---kind of---new addition, landing back on the injury report after re-aggravating a left foot that he recently sprained and has made him an on-again, off-again participant.

DeRozan didn't travel to Indiana, where the Bulls blew a 24-point lead for their season-high fifth loss. The hope was that two days of treatment without travel would have him ready for Thursday night. Instead, the team's leading scorer will sit, making his availability for Sunday's NBA All-Star game unknown.

This will be Caruso's fourth missed game with the lingering left foot issue, which first sidelined him on Feb. 4. He played 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

The Bulls' odd streak began in unassuming fashion on Feb. 28, 2013 with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Joakim Noah posted an insane triple double of 23 points, 21 rebounds and 11 blocks, while Jrue Holiday---who now plays for the Bucks---led the 76ers with 22 points.

Their last successful opportunity to extend the streak came on March 30, 2017. Nikola Mirotic's 28 points and 10 rebounds led the Bulls, while LeBron James' 26 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Bulls' 99-93 triumph.

After nearly 6 years in hibernation, the #TNTBulls magic gets put to the test again when the Bulls — riding a 5-game losing streak — host the Bucks on Thursday evening.



Bulls have won 20 straight home games in the regular season on TNT. pic.twitter.com/GuZyxwaNdz — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 16, 2023

The 2022-23 Bulls will need a shorthanded effort to keep the streak alive. They are 2-0 versus the Bucks this season.

