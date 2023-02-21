Bulls Expected to Waive Tony Bradley to Make Room for Patrick Beverley

Bulls expected to waive Tony Bradley, to sign Beverley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are poised to add local product Patrick Beverley after a buyout from the Orlando Magic.

But in order to sign Beverley, the Bulls would need to clear a roster space.

And the front office is expected to release center Tony Bradley, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. Bradley's imminent release was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley has played in just 12 games, averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

For Beverley it's a home coming. He has flirted with joining the Bulls in the past, including saying "I bleed Chicago" in an interview.

Just got this feeling, I want to play for the bulls!!! Do I see NBA next year??? — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 4, 2012

"I am Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago. I really think I can help the city. I think I can save the city,” Beverley said in a 2019 interview with the Chicago Tribune. “I inspire already. And I’d be a great inspiration just walking around the city of Chicago, knowing I’m from there, knowing that someone made it out and you can go and do the same."

Beverley, a Chicago native, started all 45 games he played this year for Los Angeles, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a 40/35/78 shooting split.

He could provide the defense the Bulls are missing, while also pushing the pace. He won't takeaway scoring opportunities from the team's stars Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.

He's also very vocal and tries to get in the defense's head, which could give the Bulls a edge they seemingly lack.

He arguably fits better than Russell Westbrook would've, a name frequently linked to Chicago on post-trade deadline buyout market.

