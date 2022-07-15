Bulls Equipment Manager Uses '85 Bears as Inspiration for Jersey Numbers

Bulls equipment manager uses '85 Bears for jersey numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' equipment manager Steve Pankow selected the numbers of the summer league players as an honor to the 1985 Chicago Bears team.

According to a feature story from The Athletic, the Bulls' equipment manager picked the jersey numbers for the summer league players based on old numbers from the Super Bowl-winning 1985 Bears.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Maker is playing the role of venerable defensive end Dan Hampton," the article reads. "Sindarius Thornwell is wearing Hall of Fame defensive lineman Richard Dent’s No. 95. Chicago native Javon Freeman-Liberty is sporting Mike Singletary’s No. 50. Sharpshooting guard Ethan Thompson is in quarterback Jim McMahon’s No. 9. Two-way contract forward Justin Lewis has No. 34, representing Pankow and his father’s favorite, Walter Payton.

The only two players not to receive this treatment are the two who have ties to the regular roster, Dalen Terry and Marko Simonović.

While the Bulls have four numbers retired (4, 10, 23, 33) that are off limits to any player, Pankow kept another numbers off limits from players.

No. 1. That's for Derrick Rose.

Pankow is a special type of Chicago sports fan and the Bulls' summer league squad embraced the idea with open arms.

Why does he Pankow do all this?

“Well,” Pankow stated in the story, “it’s the ’85 Bears. It’s the last team to win a Super Bowl in Chicago.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.