Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged to Girlfriend in Paris

Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris

Paris is the city of romance.

For one Bulls player, he took advantage of the iconic destination.

"Will you marry me?" "Hell yeah!"



Congrats to @TheRea1DJones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement! ❤️💍🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wBRXPupNNI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

Derrick Jones Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Shakara, at a private team event in France.

She said yes. In fact, she said "Hell yeah!"

The Bulls will play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Paris. They haven't played in Paris since 1997, when the Bulls played in the McDonald's championship.

They should come back with a win over the lowly Pistons, who sport a 12-35 record as of this writing – good for second worst in the Eastern Conference.

Hopefully, the Bulls bring a win back to the homeland. For Jones, he already locked in a win.

