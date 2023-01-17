Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged to Girlfriend in Paris

By Ryan Taylor

Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Paris is the city of romance. 

For one Bulls player, he took advantage of the iconic destination.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Derrick Jones Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Shakara, at a private team event in France. 

She said yes. In fact, she said "Hell yeah!"

Local

rogers park 39 mins ago

Rogers Park Community Rallies After Suspected Homophobic Attack

Illinois State Police 2 hours ago

First Lawsuits Filed Against Illinois Assault Weapons Ban, With More to Come

The Bulls will play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Paris. They haven't played in Paris since 1997, when the Bulls played in the McDonald's championship

They should come back with a win over the lowly Pistons, who sport a 12-35 record as of this writing – good for second worst in the Eastern Conference. 

Hopefully, the Bulls bring a win back to the homeland. For Jones, he already locked in a win. 

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us