Bulls DeRozan Found Freestyle Rapping on Stage

DeMar DeRozan found freestyle rapping on stage

The Chicago Bulls have two artists on the roster.

Along with Lonzo Ball, who has a Spotify page filled with rap songs, DeMar DeRozan was seen on video rapping on stage.

DeRozan has rapped before. He released a song last summer with Compton rapper Problem (DeRozan is also from Compton) titled "500 M Liquid." The song name drops Zach LaVine, his teammate on the Bulls.

The line goes like this.

Moved to the Windy City, top five we gonna win. Zach LaVine from the line, all you clowns on the pine. Count it out, just fine.

DeRozan has a knack for creating art, not just on the court.

