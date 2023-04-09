Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine Prepare for Raptors' Nick Nurse's D

DeRozan, LaVine prepare for Raptors' Nick Nurse's D originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine know what’s coming on Wednesday night in Toronto.

While the Chicago Bulls’ leading scorers are used to seeing their share of defensive attention, it always seems to intensity when facing Nick Nurse and the Raptors, which they will in the do-or-die, play-in game between the Eastern Conference’s ninth and 10th seeds.

“We understand what they do and how Nick makes adjustments and different traps,” LaVine said. “I think it’s going to be about offensive rebounding, transition. It’s going to be the smaller things to get us over the top.

All three games they played a little bit different defense. They adjusted each game. So it’s going to be interesting to see how they come out and play and how we respond to how they’re guarding us.”

At just 14 points, which is 10.5 below his season average, DeRozan posted his lowest-scoring average against any opponent this season in the three-game series. He also only attempted just nine, six and 11 shots in the three games, the first of which was played without LaVine.

That’s how much defensive attention Nurse and the Raptors threw at him. Multiple times, they sent traps as soon as DeRozan crossed halfcourt.

“That’s Nick Nurse,” DeRozan said, his respect palpable. “I’m going to deal with it. I know how to deal with it now. But playing against Nick and those guys, they try to do everything in their power to make sure I don’t beat them.

“We got a couple days to gameplan and put together something. I’m aware of it for sure. For my sake, I definitely have my own theory of how I’m going to deal with it.”

Only DeRozan and Patrick Beverley own play-in experience. And only DeRozan has experience playing in a do-or-die first game between the ninth and 10th seeds. His San Antonio Spurs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021.

“You gotta be composed. Throughout the game, there are so many shifts,” DeRozan said. “And you have that moment you look up and the time on the clock is your season left. You just have to focus on that game.”

Beverley played for the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves when they won their 2022 play-in game to secure a playoff berth. He also has deep playoff experience from his days with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Asked what the Bulls need from LaVine, DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, Beverley didn’t hesitate.

“How much they get paid? That’s where you make your money. That’s why you pay them all the big bucks to represent,” Beverley said. “Teams I’ve been on in the past, max guys, they’ve done so and I don’t expect anything different from this group.”

That means DeRozan and LaVine and the Bulls’ coaching staff will have to figure out a way to free themselves from the defensive havoc that the Raptors, who possess size across their wing positions, can unleash.

The Bulls also must keep the Raptors off the offensive glass and take care of the basketball, limiting their turnovers.

“Your guys must step up,” LaVine said. “There’s nothing for me to be told or I have to hear. We understand that regardless of who you are or how you play, we have to go out there and win the game. That’s what it is.

“We have resiliency. People having up and down years, starting off slow, me being a little bit injured and coming around with my timing. And then with us working ourselves back in and giving us a chance to play after 82 games. You don’t take that for granted. It wasn’t the perfect season for us but it’s what we had.”

Wednesday’s game will be extra special for DeRozan, who arrived in Toronto as a 20-year-old rookie and spent nine seasons there that included a trip to the Eastern Conference finals. He remains beloved there.

“Full circle moment going back. It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I’ve said a joke about it here and there, just how crazy it’s going to be. The atmosphere is going to feel like it’s an Eastern Conference Finals game, not a play-in game.

“Driving to the arena, walking into the arena, you’re definitely going to feel it. That’s the beauty of that place and those fans. Any competitor will want to be a part of that for sure.’’

