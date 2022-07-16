Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Teases Drew League Team-Up With LeBron James

DeRozan teases Drew League team-up with LeBron James originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Early Saturday morning, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported that LeBron James is expected to play in the Drew League this weekend.

But it was Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan who first broke the news.

With a cryptic tweet hours prior, DeRozan teased a potential team-up with James in the Drew League Saturday night:

👑xDbo

Drew league tomorrow

👀 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 16, 2022

The Drew League is a pro-am basketball league that hosts games in Los Angeles every summer. Over the years, it's become fertile ground for NBA players to break up their offseason with some competitive action.

DeRozan, a Compton native, has long been a staple of the showcase — and has already shown out this year. Earlier in July, he dropped 39 points in a game for the MMV Cheaters, displaying his typical array of midrange pull-ups and fadeaways in the process.

James, meanwhile, will be making his first Drew League appearance since the 2011 NBA lockout.

DeRozan and James were long Eastern Conference competitors earlier in their respective careers, but have also long been friends.

Although it feels like a distant memory now, the two almost teamed up with the DeRozan's hometown Lakers last offseason — to the point that DeRozan told Haynes last November he "felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal" — before Los Angeles pivoted to trade for Russell Westbrook.

DeRozan then pivoted to sign a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls and author a stellar season, averaging a career-high 27.9 points and leading the franchise to its first playoff berth in five years.

"Perfect. Couldn’t have went a better way. It’s been a great year to say the least," DeRozan said of his first season with the Bulls on the night they were eliminated from the playoffs. "Being around the front office, teammates, the city. Everything has been something more than I could’ve imagined. It’s one of those dream-come-true situations of things you didn’t expect to happen and it exceeds your imagination."

That season also featured the fifth All-Star selection of DeRozan's career, which led to him teaming up with — you guessed it — James. The Lakers star selected DeRozan to start for his All-Star team in February's draft.

Now, the two are poised to link up once again in the Drew League. It's sure to be a must-watch spectacle. Fans can catch the action on Caffeine TV.

