Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Out to Defeat Father Time, Prove Doubters Wrong

DeRozan out to defeat Father Time, prove doubters wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Father Time is undefeated.

Nobody told DeMar DeRozan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Why? Who comes up with that theory? I always wondered that,” DeRozan said Monday at Chicago Bulls media day, when asked about if it’s unfair to expect him to continue to evolve entering his 14th season. “It ain’t like I’m 48.”

But DeRozan did turn 33 in August. And he’s coming off a sublime first season in Chicago in which he silenced many doubters by averaging a career-high 27.9 points en route to second-team All-NBA honors.

“I think a lot of people overthink so much when it comes to anything in life. All I can do is work my butt off, try to get better every single moment,” DeRozan said. “I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going into this year. Maybe I can’t do this.' I’m already putting a limitation on myself unconsciously that I don’t want to carry over into the next season.

“As long as I got wheels on this car, I’m going to ride it until these wheels don’t work anymore. While I’m driving this thing, I’m going to figure out how to be the most effective and efficient driving machine that I can be.”

DeRozan loves to spin a good metaphor in his media sessions. But the effective and efficient adjectives are important ones in this particular take.

Perhaps the better question as to whether or not DeRozan can author an encore of last season is: Does he need to? With a healthy Zach LaVine, a focused and determined Nikola Vučević and signings like Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond adding to the Bulls’ offensive depth, DeRozan may not need to carry such a heavy load.

Yes, missing Lonzo Ball to start the season as Ball undergoes another surgical procedure on his troublesome left knee is a negative. But DeRozan and LaVine teamed to form a potent 1-2 punch when both were healthy last season, silencing all who questioned their fit.

“Man, I mean, a healthy Zach makes our lives a lot easier,” DeRozan said, alluding to LaVine’s offseason arthroscopic procedure to alleviate left knee soreness. “A lot of my load last year was Zach being out. We always talked about making things easier on one another. Having a healthy Zach and healthy me makes our job and everybody’s else job around us a lot easier.

“Zach healthy can be very exciting and scary for other people. I can’t tell you how many times I talked to him this summer, just checking on him. Getting that leg back together. I want to be with a healthy Zach. A full year of that is something I dream about every single night.”

DeRozan is known for his strict offseason workout regimen, which features early-morning workouts and unconventional training techniques such as plenty of pool work or even running up and down graded cement driveways.

With his midrange game and the strength he uses to get to his spots, he has the game that projects to age gracefully anyway. And this isn’t just DeRozan talking; it’s based on conversations he has with other heavyweights playing at a high level despite their high level of seasons played.

Players like LeBron James and Chris Paul.

“I never put those thoughts in my mind, saying, ‘Oh, I’m going into my 14th year. Maybe I’m slowing down or can’t do this.’ I don’t even think that way. I’m trying to be the best player I can be,” DeRozan said. “I have a lot of conversations with a lot of guys that are older than me in this league, like Chris Paul. As long as you take care of yourself, as long as you work, technology is completely different. It’s not like I’m Kevin Willis out here or anything like that. Shoutout Kevin Willis.

“I’m just saying, ‘There are so many ways to take care of yourself — physically, mentally, nutrition, the technology that you have for recovery. There are so many ways that you can be effective for longer periods of time. You look at LeBron going into his 20th year. It’s insane. Same conversation I had with him. I love getting older just to show people you still can get better the older you get.”

This is DeRozan talking basketball as an art form, as something that can evolve. He clearly is embracing the challenge of anyone questioning whether his last season was a fluke, saying he finds humor in it at this point.

Because DeRozan isn’t shying away from or backing down from anything. In fact, he’s embracing the gauntlet that will be the Eastern Conference this season.

“You put me in a room with the best, it brings out the best in me. That’s the approach that we have to take this whole season,” DeRozan said. “This is the toughest the East has been since I’ve been in the league. That makes it exciting.

“I can’t wait to get to practice (Tuesday). That’s what it’s all about. You want to compete at the highest level against the best. That’s fun. There are no nights off. That’s how you want it. You don’t want to go to the movies and watch 10 movies and they’re all crappy movies. I want to see all blockbuster thrillers.”

There’s another metaphor. Bulls fans should be excited to watch DeRozan’s sequel.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.