Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Patrick Beverley: ‘He Sleeps Aggressively'

DeMar DeRozan on Patrick Beverley: 'He sleeps aggressively' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan happily interviewed with the ESPN NBA Today crew during their flight to Miami for their second play-in game against the Heat on Friday.

During the interview, Richard Jefferson asked about Patrick Beverley's "energy injection" he's given the Bulls since his arrival. DeRozan and LaVine gave a hilarious response to the question.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Everything you see about Pat, that's Pat 24/7. He sleeps aggressively," DeRozan said iconically.

"Pat is pat," LaVine added with a smirk.

"He sleep aggressively."



DeMar DeRozan says Pat Bev keeps it 💯 always 🤣



(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/TUjDeLDVyA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 13, 2023

Beverley is trademarked for bringing energy and emotion to every team he graces with his presence. He's played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and now the Bulls.

Remember when the Timberwolves won a play-in game last season? Beverley jumped on the scorer's table, ripped off his jersey and threw it in the crowd. He walked off the court in tears. Yet, he played one season in Minnesota, playing in 58 games.

RELATED: United Airlines offers to fly Diar DeRozan to Miami

The Bulls added Beverley to their roster from the buyout market this past February. They signed him to a deal lasting the rest of the season. Since he's donned the red Chicago Bulls threads, he's brought energy and leadership, which every Bulls player can attest to.

He quickly scooped up the starting point guard position, starting and playing in 22 games with the Bulls. Beverley averages 27.5 minutes per game, along with 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

He's a persistent defender, a floor general and a scrappy hustler. And no matter when and where Pat goes, he brings the fire with him.

"You should have just seen him," DeRozan said. "He just walked on the plane with too much energy and all that with a ball in his hand, stretching, he just finished foam rolling."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.