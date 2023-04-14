Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Nominated for NBA's Clutch Player of the Year

DeRozan nominated for NBA's Clutch Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan is nominated for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award ahead of Friday's play-in game against the Miami Heat.

The 2022-23 finalists for Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/8X0LB3aCsO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

His and the Bulls' Friday night foe, Jimmy Butler, is among the nominations. De'Aaron Fox is the other finalist for the award.

Commonly referred to as "The King of the Fourth," DeRozan is a trademark clutch player. He has consistently received offensive touches in late-game situations throughout his career. That hasn't changed since he joined the Bulls in 2021.

This season, DeRozan is averaging the fifth-most points in the clutch at 4.7 points per instance. For reference, the NBA defines a "clutch" situation as a game with a margin of five points or less with five minutes or less to play in the game. He's shooting just under 50 percent from the field and close to 90 percent from the charity stripe in the clutch.

Last season, DeRozan flashed his clutch résumé with back-to-back game-winners against the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. He became the first player to nail buzzer-beating game-winners in consecutive days.

