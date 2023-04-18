Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Loses to De'Aaron Fox for NBA Clutch Player of the Year

DeRozan loses to De'Aaron Fox for NBA Clutch Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Had the NBA decided to award its inaugural Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year award following last season, DeMar DeRozan almost certainly would’ve won.

Instead, the Chicago Bulls’ All-Star finished third behind Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, who received 91 first-place votes to prevail over finalists DeRozan and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

DeRozan finished with zero first-place votes, yet 20 votes each for second and third place, earning a total of 80 points from the value system.

Fox led all players in clutch scoring---defined as coming in a game within five points or less at the 5-minute mark---with 194 points. That represented 35 more than runner-up DeRozan.

Fox also shot 52.9 percent from the field and 86 percent from the line to help the Kings post a 25-19 record in clutch game. That flipped the script for Sacramento from the previous season, when they went just 17-23 in such games.

DeRozan averaged 4.7 points in clutch minutes, 0.3 behind Fox, while shooting 47.1 percent and a stellar 89.2 percent from the free-throw line. But the Bulls went just 15-23 in clutch games this season, tying for the second-fewest such victories.

Last season, the Bulls went 25-16 in clutch games, tied for the third-most such victories. And DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to sink game-winning 3-pointers in back-to-back games when he hit improbable shots on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to beat Indiana and Washington, respectively, on the road.

Butler helped the Heat amass a 25-18 record in clutch games thanks to his ability to get to the free-throw line and savviness in big moments. Butler didn’t score as much in clutch minutes as Fox or DeRozan, averaging 3.5 points. But he shot 50.5 percent.

