Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Leads Impressive Win Vs. Heat in Season Opener

10 observations: DeRozan leads impressive win over Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The beginning of the Chicago Bulls' 2022-23 schedule promised a litany of tests against the NBA's elite, starting with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.

The visitors passed that test with flying colors, riding a second-half surge to a 116-108 victory.

Here are 10 observations:

1. Zach LaVine missed the opener as he manages his left knee following offseason surgery. Alex Caruso slid into the starting lineup in his place, a logical move because of his status as the team’s best and most versatile defender, although it didn't immediately translate as the Heat built as much as a nine-point first quarter lead.

2. Miami made seven of its first nine 3-point attempts, a product of some hot shooting but also poor recognition and closeouts by Bulls defenders. Tyler Herro scorched out the gates by making his first three attempts, and the Bulls lost Duncan Robinson and Max Strus for a few open looks in the second quarter as well.

The Bulls, meanwhile, missed their first six long-range attempts. It looked like a redux of last season, when sharp-shooting opponents dominated that statistical category against a Bulls team that finished last in the association in 3-point attempts per game.

But the script flipped in a first half that ended tied 59-59. The Bulls made 10 of their next 18 3-point attempts, led by Goran Dragić (4-for-4) and Ayo Dosunmu (3-for-4), while the Heat went 3-for-9 in the second quarter. By game's end, the Bulls were 13-for-36 (36.1 percent) from 3 to the Heat's 12-for-28 (42.9 percent), which should be considered a win against a Miami team with so many high-caliber marksmen.

3. The Bulls' second unit was a point of weakness last season, as they averaged 26.7 bench points per game, 29th in the league. But that area already looks much improved in 2022-23. In the first half alone, the Bulls' reserves almost matched that 26.7 number, scoring 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting. They tallied 37 points by game's end.

In fact, head coach Billy Donovan let the reserves lead the charge from the 2:38 mark of the first quarter, when DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević first checked out of the game, until the 7:11 mark of the second, when DeRozan re-entered, and they held serve. Last season, Donovan rarely let a moment pass without at least one of his star scorers staggered on the court. He may amend that approach moving forward.

4. Goran Dragić, specifically, was sensational in his regular season Bulls debut and return to Miami, where he spent six-and-a-half decorated seasons earlier in his career. The veteran point guard scored 12 points and shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range in his first stint alone, and assisted a gorgeous pick-and-roll alley-oop to Andre Drummond on each's first possession of the game:

5. Then, in the third quarter, it was DeRozan's turn.

In that period, which the Bulls won 37-27 and built as much as a 15-point lead, the reigning second-team All-NBA forward scored 19 points and made seven of nine field-goal attempts. He was typically surgical from the midrange, drawing and-one opportunities on a floater and fallaway jumper, but also made a corner 3 and hammered home this fastbreak dunk.

The man deserves RESPECT. 😲 pic.twitter.com/ukpS6us5SP — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 20, 2022

Miami salted the Bulls' lead down to five in DeRozan's four-and-a-half off minutes to begin the final frame — which were again led by the bench — but he checked back in and immediately stroked a midrange jumper to quell the tide. Seven more fourth-quarter points followed to bring his game total to 37 on remarkable 14-for-22 shooting, 2-for-3 from deep.

But that wasn't all; DeRozan's was an all-around performance, with 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a block, to boot.

6. The first half marked a departure from the preseason Bulls' concerted effort to establish Vučević early and often. He had 6 points on 1-for-7 shooting through two quarters and was missed multiple times by his teammates on post mismatches produced by Miami's switch-heavy scheme.

Although he finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting, the second half was better. The Bulls' starting center submitted a spinning post bucket and transition layup in the third quarter surge, then a big 3-pointer to put his side ahead 107-98 with just under five minutes to play in the fourth. He also won the matchup with Bam Adebayo, who shot 5-for-15, committed 5 turnovers and missed an unthinkable number of point blank looks.

Plus, Vučević pulled down 17 rebounds, including two offensive boards that helped ice the game in the closing minutes, and blocked three shots.

7. Yes, DeRozan's brilliance led to stretches of leaning on his isolation shot-making. But Donovan has to be pleased with the offensive returns in this one. The Bulls placed five players in double figures: DeRozan, Dosunmu (17), Vučević, Dragić and Coby White (10). They also matched the Heat's 28 free-throw attempts despite 16 charity-stripe trips by Jimmy Butler.

8. No need to second guess Donovan's decision to start Dosunmu at point guard while Lonzo Ball is indefinitely sidelined. The second-year guard was his remarkably steady self, notching 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and making half of his field-goal attempts (7-for-14, 3-for-6 from 3). He even talked a 10-year veteran in Drummond down from barking at the referees in a crucial spot.

9. Donovan looked as if he was going to close the contest with the same group that started the game: Dosunmu, Caruso, DeRozan, Williams and Vučević, which could be instructive for games LaVine potentially misses moving forward. Although Miami did not pull within eight points in the final five minutes, Donovan did replace Williams with Dragić after Williams mishandled an inbounds pass for a turnover at the 2:08 mark.

In all, the Bulls' execution at both ends was sharp down the stretch. They forced nine Heat turnovers in the fourth quarter in addition to getting big buckets from DeRozan.

10. This is no ordinary, season-opening win for the Bulls. They went 0-4 against the the No. 1-seeded Heat last season, losing their two matchups in Miami by a combined 39 points. Wednesday marks at least a partial exorcism of demons against the Heat, specifically, and NBA contenders, at large.

Next up: At the Washington Wizards on Friday.

