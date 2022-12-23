Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports.

Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.

"This is a newspaper, right?" Denzel Washington says in the clip. "It's 90 percent bulls***. But it's entertaining. That's why I read it."

Again, without a caption on the post, it is impossible to say for sure what DeRozan is referencing by dropping this clip.

But he is not a frequent social media poster — this is just the sixth post he has up on his Instagram page — and it is easy to connect the timing of this clip to the timing of a report (published Thursday) by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes that rival NBA executives believe DeRozan could ask for a trade in the 2023 offseason if the Bulls don't turn their season around.

As we covered in these pages on Thursday, that report boiled down to opposing teams doing their due diligence and educatedly speculating — not a clear indication that DeRozan desires a trade or that the Bulls are looking to move him.

Still, it caused a tremor in the NBA rumorverse. A tremor which DeRozan now appears to have addressed and tamped down.

