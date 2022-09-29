Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Explains Two Buzzer-Beaters, 35+Point Stretch

DeRozan explains two buzzer-beaters, 35point stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls provided an abundance of indelible moments, but none more than an insane stretch of games which included back-to-back buzzer beaters and a separate stretch of 35+ point games.

On New Year’s Eve, the Bulls played the Indiana Pacers in the first tie of a two-game road trip. Coming down to the wire, DeRozan remembers having a poor shooting night (shot 8-of-24 from the field) and being exhausted from the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Then he hit a one-legged three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

He wasn’t trying to show off for a SportsCenter Top-10 play, there was a strategy for using one leg.

“I'm going to tell you why. Because you're right. I remember that game,” DeRozan said on JJ Reddick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I got to give [Torrey] Craig a lot of credit. He's one of the best. I give him top two players in the league that defends me the best. And I remember coming down and I was trying to get the switch [off the screen] with Sabonis. But [Sabonis] stayed and he got back to Vooch and Craig stayed in front of me.

“In my mind, I'm like, I'm not going to make it to the rim for how hot I am if I try to shoot a fadeaway off two feet. And the way he was contesting me all night, he was going to block it. So, I just crossed and I know he not going to expect me to shoot off one leg. And so that's why I shot the one leg because I knew I could get it off quicker and I could get it to the rim and give it a chance.”

The Bulls won by two points in Indiana after DeRozan’s incredible last-second shot, giving them a 23-10 record and the second place spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

But, DeRozan wasn’t finished. On the second night of the back-to-back road trip, he made history with another buzzer-beater against the Wizards. DeRozan became the first player to hit a pair of game-winning buzzer beaters in back-to-back days.

Here’s DeRozan recounting the historic play:

“I remember the play was actually for Zach [LaVine],” DeRozan said. “For me to curl off the rim and for Zach to go underneath the rim, come back off the pindown, catch the ball [at the] top of the key for three. But, if you listen to the video again you can hear me make a noise to Coby White. It's like a subtle noise that I make and I made it to Coby and he knew I was open.

“I knew when I was going to jump, so I would get to my spot. If somebody jumps up in the air, I'm going to get a clean look at this. And then both of them jump. As soon as I see the hoop, just say ‘give it a chance’ and it went in. For a second I couldn’t believe it, because I was hoping my toe wasn’t on the line.”

Two miraculous nights of back-to-back three-point game winners at the buzzer.

However, DeRozan still couldn’t overcome some recent shooting struggles he dealt with on the floor. He went 8-for-24 from the field against the Pacers and four days later shot 7-of-13 from the free throw line against the Orlando Magic.

Missing six free throws? “Missing” and “free throws” don’t belong in the same sentence when talking about DeRozan.

“I had a game where I missed, like, six, seven free throws in a game,” DeRozan said. “I stayed afterward. I shot after everybody left the arena. I remember being pissed off that I missed six free throws in a game. I was mad for two days straight.”

Fear no longer, the off nights disappeared after DeRozan’s free throw dilemma.

Around a month later, he went on a historic scoring run, pouring in 35+ points per game with 50 percent shooting from the field for eight straight games. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the record of such games.

DeRozan shot 85 percent from the charity stripe during that span.

“Before I went on that run, me missing those free throws played a part in it because it was something that just flipped for me where I was just like ‘Nah, I'm not falling victim to me missing free throws.’ I took it as a personal challenge amongst myself. Then I went on that stretch. I can’t believe it,” DeRozan said.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.