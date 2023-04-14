Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Expects ‘Various Looks' After Success Vs. Heat

DeRozan expects 'various looks' after success vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MIAMI --- The Chicago Bulls won all three meetings against the Miami Heat this season, and DeMar DeRozan factored as a major reason why.

DeRozan averaged 28.3 points on 64.7 percent shooting in three three games, one of which in the regular-season opener that featured Zach LaVine sitting out as part of his knee management plan.

But when LaVine returned and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tried to occasionally get the ball out of DeRozan's hands, DeRozan served as a willing passer. He averaged 8 assists in three games, with 5.3 rebounds to boot.

The winner of Friday's play-in game earns the Eastern Conference's eighth seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks that begins on Sunday in Milwaukee.

What does DeRozan expect to face defensively in such a high-profile game?

"Just mix it up. Get the ball out of me and Zach's hands. Be aggressive. Switch. Double-team. It's going to be various looks," DeRozan said following Friday's morning shootaround at Kaseya Center. 'We just have to be aggressive, meet the physicality."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hasn't been afraid to use a zone this season, an look that sometimes stymies the Bulls, who have ranked all season near the bottom in 3-point shooting categories.

The Bulls are coming off Wednesday's road victory in Toronto, where DeRozan didn't have to do much heavy lifting. LaVine scored 30 of his 39 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Heat lost at home to the Atlanta Hawks, allowing the Hawks to earn the seventh seed and a first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics. That's why DeRozan doesn't put much stock into the Bulls' regular-season success.

"It's kind of different this time around, playing in a play-in game," DeRozan said. "They're coming off a tough loss at home. Their desperation is going to be extremely high. We have to be even more focused.

"Their record doesn't necessarily show how good of a team they really are. I think every time we played against them, we took on the challenge of understanding they were going to come out and play hard, compete."

Friday night also continues reunion week for DeRozan, who was showered with love from the Canadian fans when he returned to Toronto, where he spent his first nine seasons. Six of those were played alongside Heat guard Kyle Lowry, one of DeRozan's closest friends.

"It's always fun competing against anybody and anything you have a connection to. Obviously, the connection I had with Toronto and the connection I have with Kyle is just the beautiful thing about basketball," DeRozan said. "The places that it brings, going out here, fighting for your life against one of your closest friends. It makes for a good story when you're 50 or 60 years old to talk trash."

Lowry averaged 11.2 points this season, his lowest output since 2009-10. But he scored 33 points, including six 3-pointers, in the Heat's loss to Atlanta at Tuesday.

"It wasn't a surprise to me at all," DeRozan said.

Just like an aggressive Heat defense throwing multiple coverages at DeRozan on Friday night won't surprise him.

