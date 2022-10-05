Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Appears in New NBA Promo: ‘The Nonstop NBA'

DeRozan appears in new NBA promo: 'The Nonstop NBA' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan is part of a new NBA promotional video to kick off the start of the NBA season.

The Bulls forward stars alongside Steph Curry, Joel Emiid, Paul George, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and NBA legends Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bill Walton.

DeRozan's part is centered around his shoe collection. He opens a closet that spills out an overloaded space of basketball shoes.

In real life, he has an overwhelmingly large shoe collection. He did a video with "Nice Kicks" when he was with the Raptors to show off his impressive collection.

He also inked a four-year deal with Nike to continue his sponsorship of Kobe Bryant's shoe line. DeRozan's been the mainstay representative of Bryant's shoes in the NBA since 2016.

