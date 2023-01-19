Bulls Defeat Pistons in Paris as DeMar DeRozan Returns, Shines

Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeRozan returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson.

The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago Bulls' high-flying reserve forward Derrick Jones Jr.

But all the pomp and circumstance for the NBA's second regular-season game in this city couldn't hide the fact that the Bulls needed to win a basketball game. And with DeMar DeRozan returning after missing three games with a right quad strain, that's what they did.

With DeRozan scoring 26 points with nine rebounds and five assists, Zach LaVine adding a game-high 30 points and Nikola Vucevic posting his 10th straight double-double, the Bulls downed a rebuilding Detroit Pistons team with Victor Wembanyama, not victories, on its mind by a final of 126-108. Wembanyama, the French teenage sensation who will be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, sat courtside, too, by the way.

The Bulls improved to 21-24 with the victory and remained in the play-in picture. Not that victories over the league's lesser teams have been forgone conclusions this season for the Bulls. While owning several high-profile victories against the league's elite, they have struggled against multiple teams with losing records.

But the team has seemed energized by this trip, which has produced team-bonding activities and an odd break in the schedule in which they only will play one game in a week.

Having the "Big Three" of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic playing well simultaneously, which is happening with more consistency, obviously would help. Having Jones Jr. throw down four impressive dunks and be one of seven Bulls reach double figures doesn't hurt, either. This is the scoring balance that coach Billy Donovan has sought all season.

In many ways, this season is the opposite of last season. That's when the Bulls raced to the league's best record before injuries and adversity hit but struggled against elite teams throughout, leading to an easy, first-round playoff exit.

Alex Caruso believes that this season could be different.

"I think we're a really good team," Caruso said. "Last year it was us figuring out the best version of ourselves, how to coincide, how to work through the different talents that we have on the team and then mixing it all together. And I think the coaching staff has done a good job of putting us in positions to do that. I think it more so falls on the players. Step up and win games. Professional sports, you win games and everything goes away. Winning solves everything. At the end of the day, you gotta show up and do your job."

The Bulls did on Thursday.

